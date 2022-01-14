Is Natalie Irons in DC Comics’ “Superman and Lois”?

Last season, John Henry Irons and alternate-Earth Lois Lane’s daughter Natalie Irons were introduced on Superman and Lois.

Season 2 of The CW’s series will give her a much bigger story arc.

Some fans are wondering if Natalie’s character appears in DC Comics as a result of her appearance.

Natalie Lane Irons isn’t in DC Comics, as it turns out.

She is an entirely new character created by Superman and Lois writers, similar to last season’s villain Tal-Rho.

Natalie, on the other hand, is most likely a spin-off of DC’s Natasha Irons.

Natasha is John Henry Irons’ niece, and when he is injured, she takes up the mantle of Steel.

Natasha gains superpowers and a new identity as Starlight in later reboots thanks to Lex Luthor.

Natalie (Tayler Buck) was seen helping her father build his armor and losing her mother to an evil Superman in Season 1 of Superman andamp; Lois.

In the end, however, her ship crashes near the Kent farm, bringing her to Earth.

Natalie has settled in Metropolis with John Henry (Wole Parks) and starts her first day at the high school she attended on her Earth in the season 2 premiere.

However, Natalie becomes upset when she realizes that none of her classmates recognize her and that she and John Henry are complete strangers in this town.

John Henry is eventually able to locate her.

And she admits that she is miserable and alone in this new world.

Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) approaches Natalie at the end of the episode.

Lois invites John Henry and Natalie to stay at her farm in Smallville until they can find a place of their own, and the two work it out.

Lois Lane was Natalie’s mother on her Earth, viewers learned last season.

And Lois lost a baby girl she had planned to name Natalie.

Both of them have an unusual bond.

Todd Helbing, the showrunner of Superman and Lois, says the show will continue to explore this theme this season.

He told CinemaBlend, “It’s the oddest relationship you can imagine, such a bizarre situation.”

“Because they’re both emotionally strong women, it was fun for us writers to imagine how this would play out in real life.”

“How would you respond in this situation?”

It’s especially difficult to be the new kid at school…

