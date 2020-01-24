Is NeNe Leakes Quitting The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Again)?

Is NeNe Leakes giving up her peach…again?!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s best friend Wendy Williams made some surprising statements about NeNe’s future on the hit Bravo reality show Tuesday during her taping of The Wendy Williams Show.

While interviewing Real Housewives super-fan Jerry O’Connell, Wendy revealed, “Here’s the phone call that I got. I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone in between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting.’ 9:08 this morning. I’m surprised I got it, because I have no service in my office, but I got it.”

Wendy added, “I have got to say something but I’m not gonna say a whole lot. I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her. She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

Wendy confirmed NeNe’s private struggle has nothing to do with her husband Gregg Leakes‘ health (Gregg has been cancer free since last year). She also said NeNe’s sons are “fine.”

“I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it: you need this platform to explain to other part of your life,” Wendy said. “Forget hair pieces and arguing with them broads—you’ve got that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts. Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her, Jerrry.”

A rep for NeNe tells E! News that the 52-year-old reality has been going through something but has not officially quit RHOA. “It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence,” the rep said in a statement. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

NeNe also seemingly responded to Wendy’s tea on Instagram, writing, “WHO SAID DAT!?!?! #SMH.”

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has seen lots of drama between NeNe and Kenya Moore and a recently released trailer previews even more conflict between them on their upcoming trip to Greece.

RHOA airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)