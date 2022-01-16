Is Netflix going to increase its prices?

Is Netflix going to raise its prices?

Netflix has increased its subscription prices in the United States and Canada.

Monthly subscriptions in the United States and Canada will increase by (dollar)1 to (dollar)2.

Netflix said it had to raise subscription prices by (dollar)1 or (dollar)2, depending on your subscription, to help pay for programming costs.

Its stock jumped 2% after the announcement on January 14, 2022.

The new price increases are visible on Netflix’s official website.

The basic plan went up from (dollar)8.99 to (dollar)9.99, while the standard plan went up from (dollar)13.99 to (dollar)15.49, according to the website.

The premium plan was finally raised from (dollar)17.99 to (dollar)19.99.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever,” a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters, “and we’re committed to providing an even better experience for our members.”

This feature allows you to watch your favorite Netflix shows with your family and friends, even if they are not in your immediate vicinity.

Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that allows you to watch Netflix with anyone.

After installing the extension, you can create a shareable link that your family and friends can use to share the same real-time viewing experience with you.

Furthermore, Netflix Party includes a chat feature that allows viewers to discuss the show.

A “random” button on Netflix could be the answer if you’re having trouble finding something to watch.

Netflix Roulette is an online tool that can assist you in selecting a show if you are undecided.

This tool can even help you narrow down your options by allowing you to filter shows by genre and IMDB ratings.

The Netflix Roulette wheel can be found at this link.

