Is Nick Marsh Real on ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ This Meredith Grey Fan Theory Will Change How You Watch Season 18

We’re a few episodes into Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, and many fans are still undecided about Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

Outside of Grey Sloan Memorial, the romance is blooming, and some viewers are wondering what the endgame plan is.

Meredith and Nick’s new love interest may or may not be real, according to a Grey’s Anatomy fan theory.

The theory is summarized below.

Scott Speedman hopes that Nick Marsh and Meredith Grey’s romance on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will ‘win’ viewers over.

In Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy, Nick and Meredith first met.

Speedman’s character is a Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon who collapsed while retrieving a liver at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

Nick, it turned out, had undergone a kidney transplant.

Meredith, however, was able to save his kidney.

Both of them hit it off right away.

Meanwhile, in the Season 18 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith and Nick reunited.

Prof. Dr.

At the Grey Center for Medical Research, which is part of the Mayo Clinic, David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) recruited a general surgeon to cure Parkinson’s disease.

Meredith then ran into Nick at a restaurant, and the two reunited.

In season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith splits her time between Minnesota and Seattle.

She’s also been able to rely on Nick for support, and the two have gone on a couple of dates together.

Meredith and Nick finally got together during the Thanksgiving holiday in episode 6, when the Grey Sloan doctor was stranded in Minnesota due to snow.

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy can’t stop crying when they hear these three songs.

Grey’s Anatomy fans will have to wait and see how Nick and Meredith’s story unfolds as season 18 progresses.

Some fans, however, thought it odd that Speedman’s character had only interacted with Meredith.

On Reddit, a viewer asked, “Does anyone else think Nick Marsh is a Mer hallucination this season?”

“He’s only shown up when she’s alone, and no one else has seen him.”

Another popular fan theory is that Meredith’s hallucinations of Nick are a “symptom of early onset Alzheimer’s,” as suggested by Grey’s Anatomy fans.

Meanwhile, a Reddit user questioned the original post, pointing out that in the premiere, Meredith was told by a hotel concierge to meet Nick at the bar.

Another fan, however, made the following observation:

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.