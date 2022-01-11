Is Nikita Dragun Still Friends With The Hype House Cast?

Nikita Dragun Opens Up About Whether She’s Still Friends With The Hype House Cast

Nikita Dragun discussed her experiences filming Netflix’s Hype House in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Here’s what she said.

The draguns’ mother has arrived on our small screens!

Hype House was released on Netflix in January.

7 brought with it a lot of drama, amazing Nikita Dragun outfits, and prom.

Nikita shared her thoughts on the show, in the house, and with her castmates in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Nikita, who says she’s still “friends with everyone from the show,” which also includes Larri Merrit, Chase Hudson (a.k.a.LILHUDDY), Alex Warren, Thomas Petrou, Vinnie Hacker, and Mia Hayward, says she’s “gotten closer to Kouvr [Annon].”

“Some friends are only good for a season,” Nikita explained.

“But, for the most part, my relationships with everyone, both on and off camera, are pretty tried and true.”

When it comes to her co-stars, Nikita revealed that Thomas, the creator of Hype House, surprised her.

“I had no idea he was having such an emotional journey,” Nikita said. “I had no idea how much his internal struggles…or you know, all the things that he was going through.”

“We relate in a lot of ways because we’re both very strong people,” she continued, “but behind the scenes, we’re like cry-babies, but we have to be tough for everyone else.”

Nikita stated that her favorite aspect of filming the show was “showing everyone” who she is.

“I think I shy away from that a lot on social media because a lot of people approach us with such a character-approach,” she explained.

“So I’d rather stay in that than fully reveal who I am.”

The final episode of the season, prom, had one scene in particular that she enjoyed, and it was her idea.

“I realized how many people in the house had never been to prom,” Nikita explained.

“But I brought it up in a funny way, as if I’m relieved now that I’m a fully realized woman.”

Sheher, a 25-year-old beauty influencer, has been openly transgender since 2015 and made an official announcement on YouTube in December of that year.

“Of course, everyone wants me to dress up in, you know,” she continued.

