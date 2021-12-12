Is Olivia Rodrigo friends with Billie Eilish?

Is Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish friends?

In 2021, the two biggest teen sensations were Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Both singers have had chart-topping and record-breaking albums, as well as Grammy nominations and sold-out tours for the year 2022.

Some fans have speculated that Eilish and Rodrigo’s popularity has resulted in a rivalry, but this is not the case.

What kind of relationship do the stars have? Are they rivals, acquaintances, or friends?

There hasn’t been any evidence of a rivalry between Eilish and Rodrigo, but some fans speculated that the singers’ similar paths to success in 2021 might have formed a competition.

Rodrigo, who rose to fame after releasing her emotional single “Driver’s License” in January, went on to release her debut album, Sour, in May.

Meanwhile, Eilish, who rose to fame in 2015 with her single “Ocean Eyes,” released her second album, Happier Than Ever, in July, and is 19 years old.

On Disney(plus), she released a concert film called Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

Both Eilish and Rodrigo had songs that reached the top of the charts.

In 2021, it will be No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The young singers are also nominated in many of the same Grammy categories, such as Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Eilish and Rodrigo, thankfully, do not appear to be at odds.

In September, Eilish herself debunked feud rumors by telling Elle that she admires Rodrigo’s work.

“It’s sad because girls are raised to be competitive,” the “Bad Guy” singer explained.

A friendship may not be proven by a statement alone, but photos may.

In July, Eilish gathered with a number of other celebrities to celebrate the release of Happier Than Ever, and Rodrigo was among the guests.

On Instagram, Eilish posted a carousel of photos from the party, including a sweet photo of her and Rodrigo hugging.

Eilish captioned the collection, “This is where the true love is.”

Rodrigo expressed his admiration for the photos by saying, “Ur an angel.”

Eilish and Rodrigo recently posed for photos at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in December.

The stars flashed huge smiles and silly faces for the camera, clearly pleased to see each other.

