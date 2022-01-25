Is ‘Ordinary Joe’ Canceled or Renewed? The EP Talks About the NBC Show’s Future Ahead of Season 1’s Finale

Is ‘Ordinary Joe’ Cancelled or Renewed? The EP Talks About the NBC Show’s Future Ahead of Season 1’s Finale

Is Ordinary Joe’s run coming to an end? The NBC freshman drama’s season finale airs on Jan.

The episode is titled 24, and there are hints that it may be the series finale.

According to an executive producer on the show, which stars James Wolk, there’s a chance season 2 won’t be renewed.

Wolk plays Joe Kimbreau in Ordinary Joe, a man who must make a life-changing decision on his college graduation day.

Throughout Season 1, three parallel stories are told, each focusing on Joe’s life a decade after that fateful decision.

He is a successful musician in one of them.

He’s a nurse in one, and he’s married to his college sweetheart in another.

In the third, he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a cop.

Each version of Joe is at a pivotal point in his life in the season 1 finale, which reportedly ends on a cliffhanger.

“These last few episodes have been so nonstop,” Wolk told NBC4.

You COULD binge-watch all twelve episodes of (hashtag)OrdinaryJoe on @hulu or @peacockTV in the next hour or so, and then watch the East Coast finale LIVE.

It would be a pretty epic Monday. pic.twitter.comuaOO5penz0

Ordinary Joe has yet to be canceled or renewed for a second season.

According to TVSeriesFinale, the show averaged 2.3 million viewers per episode in its first season.

However, after the mid-season break, the number of viewers dropped below 2 million for episodes that aired after the break.

Russel Friend, the show’s executive producer, recently told TVLine that the show is “definitely on the bubble.”

According to Friend, the success of Ordinary Joe on streaming could determine its future.

“We’re waiting to hear from the network, obviously,” he explained, “and trying to figure out how we’re doing on streaming.”

“Our goal is to spread the word that all 13 episodes of the show will be available on Hulu and Peacock starting Monday.”

“We’re really hoping people find out about the show…

