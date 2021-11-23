Is Ozzy Lusth and Amanda Kimmel Still Married on ‘Survivor’ Season 16?

Many castaways have hooked up with one of their tribemates for strategic reasons or because they can’t contain their attraction to one another.

It was a little bit of both for Ozzy Lusth and Amanda Kimmel in Season 16 of Survivor.

Survivor Season 16, dubbed “Fans vs. Pros,” was the 16th season of the popular reality show.

Superfans of the reality show “Favorites” were pitted against Survivor veterans.

Also on the “Favorites” tribe were Ozzy Lusth and Amanda Kimmel.

Ozzy previously competed in Survivor Season 13, “Cook Islands,” where he finished in second place.

Amanda also competed in Survivor Season 15, “China,” where she placed third.

As a result, they both went back to the show to claim the top prize.

They both failed to win the title of Sole Survivor, unfortunately.

Ozzy came in ninth place on Survivor Season 16, while Amanda took second place.

Ozzy and Amanda, on the other hand, started dating during their time in Palau.

Ozzy professed his love for Amanda and voted for her to win during the Final Tribal Council, which was caught on camera. Fellow tribemate Cirie Fields dubbed their romance “jungle love.”

Ozzy and Amanda were still together when it was time for the Survivor Season 16 reunion show.

Survivor: Micronesia, also known as Survivor: Fans vs. Survivor, is a reality show set in Micronesia.

On November 15, Netflix will release Favorites, a.k.a. one of the show’s best seasons ever.

pic.twitter.comUhUEiKWiAy IYKYK

Unfortunately, Ozzy and Amanda split up shortly after the Survivor Season 16 reunion show aired.

Their jungle love was never meant to last outside of the jungle.

After season 16, the two of them would return to Survivor three more times.

Amanda competed again in Survivor Season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains,” and Ozzy appeared in Survivor Seasons 23, “South Pacific,” and 34, “Game Changers.”

“Criminals.”

According to his social media accounts, Ozzy is single as of 2021.

Amanda, on the other hand, married Matt Cooper in 2015.

They have two sons, one of whom was born in 2016 and the other in 2019.

Ozzy discussed what went wrong with his relationship with Amanda in an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of Season 23 of Survivor.

“It was jungle love, man,” he revealed, “and sad to say, when I got back to the city, it just… it didn’t work.”

We weren’t able to make it…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/nSNyp7mY_d4?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https