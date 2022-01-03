Is P Diddy dating Yung Miami?

Is P Diddy and Yung Miami dating?

Dating rumors involving P DIDDY and City Girls’ Yung Miami have gone viral.

After they stepped out together on New Year’s Eve, reports of a romance have stepped up a notch.

Yung Miami posted several photos from Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ 40th birthday party on Instagram in June 2021, the last of which showed her holding hands with Diddy.

The rapper then shared a photo of himself and the City Girls rapper, with Bia’s Whole Lotta Money playing in the background.

Fans quickly deduced that the two are more than just friends, and that they are in fact dating.

Neither party has officially confirmed their relationship, but Yung Miami appeared to say they are on New Year’s Eve 2021.

The 27-year-old shared a series of adorable photos with Diddy, 52.

She simply scribbled “2022” next to the cute photo.

Yung Miami previously collaborated with rapper JT.

After more than a year in prison, she was reunited with him in October of this year.

JT was sentenced to prison for credit card fraud in 2018 and was scheduled to be released on March 21, 2020, but he was released early.

Soon after his release, the couple broke up.

Yung Miami previously dated Jai Wiggins, who was fatally shot in 2020.

Yung Miami is the mother of two children, daughter Summer and son Jai, in addition to being a rising star in the music industry.

With the late Jai Wiggins, she welcomed her son Jai back in 2013.

Yung Miami and her ex-boyfriend Southside, a music producer and co-founder of 808 Mafia, welcomed their daughter in October of this year.