Is Patch Really Dead? ‘Days of Our Lives’ Weekly Recap

This week’s Days of Our Lives was jam-packed with drama, thanks to the Jan.

Fans are speculating that Steve is really dead after the 21st episode.

Kristen had told Kayla that.

But, given Kristen’s reputation for lying, can we trust what she says?

Let’s start with the messiness involving Patch before moving on to the messiness involving Chanel.

Fans of The Days of Our Lives will recall that a deranged Johnny dumped Chanel at their wedding reception.

Allie drew her into her arms and they spent the night together as a result of that small action.

Meanwhile, Johnny has been cozying up to Gabi, who is making the most of the situation.

(However, Gabi is Gabi.)

Lani and Paulina run into a dangerous figure from their past, and Chad and Xander discover that someone is impersonating Sarah with a mask.

And, as reported by SoapHub, the Jan.

Chanel confessed to her mother, Paulina, about the night she spent with Allie in episode 21 of the show.

And what was Paulina’s response? “I know,” as Han Solo famously said.

“A girl sometimes just needs her mother.”

Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) will tell Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) that “a) she was truly, truly, most sincerely in love with estranged hubby Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and b) she slept with his twin sister at the first available opportunity,” according to the outlet.

Kristen has always been on one of the Days of Our Lives.

But, in claiming on the Jan, did she cross a line?

Is it enough to persuade Kayla, aka “Sweetness,” to dump Kristen?

“When “Sweetness” calls Steve’s phone, Kristen is rummaging through drawers in the hotel,” according to Soaps.com.

“Kristen leaves a voicemail for Kayla, then makes a call of her own….

