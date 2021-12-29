Is Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian spending New Year’s Eve together?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has been making headlines since their on-screen kiss on Saturday Night Live in October.

Since their first public hand-holding around Halloween and into the Christmas season, the couple has been in love.

Davidson has “invited Kim Kardashian to join him in Miami for New Year’s Eve” as he hosts a TV special with Miley Cyrus.

According to a HollywoodLife source, he plans to invite Kim to the festivities, just days before the Saturday Night Live star is set to host a New Year’s Eve special with Cyrus, 29.

“As New Year’s approaches, he has already asked Kim to join him in Miami,” the source said. “It is not out of the realm of possibility that they may appear together as the ball drops on the special,” the source said.

“He’s leaving it up to her whether she wants to join or not; the invitation has been extended.”

Davidson is optimistic about the holiday, but he is aware that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise with the omicron variant, and he hopes this does not interfere with the special.

The source stated, “He really hopes he doesn’t catch Covid before New Year’s.”

Despite the fact that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, made their relationship public only a few months ago, it appears that they are taking their relationship seriously.

According to Us Weekly, “Kim and Pete are getting serious.”

“Things have definitely accelerated, but in a healthy, enjoyable way.

They’re just enjoying their time together right now and seeing where things lead.”

According to the source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious” with Davidson, though she is enjoying the “early stages” of their new romance.

“They are super smitten over each other, that’s for sure,” the source added.

“He makes her feel good, and she’s excited to see what happens,” a source told Us Weekly last month.

When they’re together, everything runs smoothly.”

The show, which will be hosted by Cyrus and Davidson and executive produced by Lorne Michaels of Saturday Night Live, will air live on NBC on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 10.30 p.m. to 12.30 a.m. ET.

At the same time, it will be streamed live on the Peacock app.

Grammy winners and nominees Anitta, Brandi Carlile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstong, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca(dollar)h will perform during the two-hour NBC special.

