Is Pieper James of Bachelor Nation dating actor Brandon Micheal Hall? She Says…

Is Pieper James from Bachelor Nation dating actor Brandon Micheal Hall?

Pieper James of Bachelor in Paradise was photographed with Brandon Micheal Hall at a New York Knicks basketball game.

There is one thing you should know before the romance rumors begin.

Not so fast, there’s trouble in paradise!

After the pair was photographed together outside Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 18, some fans wondered if Bachelor Nation’s Pieper James was suddenly dating actor Brandon Micheal Hall.

Brandon wrapped his left arm around the reality star and posed for a photo with her, and the two were all smiles.

But, before the romance rumors begin, E! News has learned exclusively that nothing — and we mean nothing — is happening between these two.

Following a dramatic stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Pieper says she and Brendan Morais are still happy together.

“Brendan and I are still together,” Pieper told E! News in an exclusive interview in January.

“For the first time in a suite, I met Brandon last night.

I arrived at the same time as he did.

It was a pleasant exchange, and I enjoy his show.”

When she shared a photo of herself with the actor on Instagram Stories, she expressed her feelings.

She wrote, “Remember how I told you Brendan and I just started watching Search Party?”

Pieper continued to document her carefree evening at Madison Square Garden, where she watched the New York Knicks play the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pieper wasn’t even sitting in the same row as Brandon in photos she shared on Instagram Stories.

Instead, she sat with her agent and a model friend named Pam Lima just steps away from the basketball court.

On ABC’s reality show Bachelor in Paradise this past summer, fans got a front-row seat to Pieper and Brendan’s relationship.

Despite a brief split in September, the couple has since decided to work on their relationship away from the cameras.

You’ll probably come up empty-handed if you’re looking for signs of trouble on social media.

Brendan proved he’s never far from his girlfriend earlier this week when he jokingly asked Pieper for photo credit on her latest social media photos.

After a tropical vacation to Aruba in November, both parties appear to be optimistic about the future.

She wrote on Instagram, “Thankful for you Brendan.”

