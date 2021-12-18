Is Princess Zelda ever playable in the “Legend of Zelda” series, and what games can fans play as the Hyrule Ruler?

Is Princess Zelda a playable character in the ‘Legend of Zelda,’ and what games can fans play as the Hyrule Ruler?

Princess Zelda has rarely been playable in The Legend of Zelda games, despite her name being in the series’ title.

Nintendo had to make her playable at some point because she is a main character in one of the most popular gaming franchises.

For the main Nintendo series and crossovers, here is a list of every game Princess Zelda has appeared in.

In The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks, the princess is separated from her body and becomes a phantom who wears a suit of armor.

With the Nintendo DS stylus, the player can guide her through the puzzles.

She even made an appearance in the game Hyrule Warriors.

Nintendo, of course, is notorious for burying intriguing details in future games.

Her connection to the Phantom armor even reappeared in a down special for a Nintendo Switch fighting game.

In Nintendo’s massive crossover fighter, the first batch of five games is released.

While Link made his debut in Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 64, Zelda did not appear until the sequel, Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 64.

Fighting.

Princess Zelda, who can be fought alongside Link and Ganondorf, quickly became a series staple.

Shiek, her alter ego from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, has also been included by Nintendo.

They even considered including Toon Zelda from The Wind Waker and a character known as ‘Toon Shiek,’ which many fans believe is a reference to the pirate captain Tetra, whom Zelda disguised herself as at one point.

The Legend of Zelda has never ventured into rhythm games, despite its emphasis on music and instruments.

When Crypt of the NecroDancer crossed over with The Legend of Zelda, Cadence of Hyrule changed all of that.

Link, Cadence, and Zelda each have their own set of abilities.

Nayru’s Love is a reflective shield spell that reflects enemy attacks back at the attacker.

Din’s Fire, a one-of-a-kind and versatile attack, is also at her disposal.

“When Zelda is fired, you control this orb of fire as it moves around the screen in time with the beat,” Siliconera writes.

“It can hit foes on different levels as well as foes on the same level as her.”

Nintendo partnered with Philips to use their CD-i format, for those unfamiliar with the infamous Philips CD-i games.

As a result, Philips was able to use Nintendo properties such as The Legend of Zelda.

This, however, turned out to be a disaster (albeit hilarious).

Zelda: The Wand allows you to play as Princess Zelda…

