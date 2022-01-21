Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas expecting a child?

Is there a baby between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married in 2018 and have since established themselves as one of Hollywood’s most famous couples.

In January 2022, the couple shared some exciting family news that many fans were not expecting.

On January 21, 2022, the couple announced that they had welcomed a child via surrogacy.

In an Instagram post, Jonas, 29, wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“As we focus on our family during this special time, we respectfully request privacy.”

Jonas thanked his fans for respecting the couple’s privacy as they bond with their newborn in an Instagram Story.

The gender and name of the baby have not yet been revealed, but the couple is said to have welcomed a girl.

