Is Rihanna dating A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky, in the eyes of their fans, are a perfect match.

Rihanna was rumored to be pregnant with Rocky’s child in November 2021, but the reports were never confirmed.

After a year of speculation, A(dollar)AP has confirmed his relationship with the Umbrella singer.

In a May 2021 interview with GQ, A(dollar)AP referred to Rihanna as “my lady,” calling her “the love of [his]life.”

“She’s probably a million other ones,” he said.

I believe that when you know, you know.

“She’s the one,” says the narrator.

Rihanna was “absolutely influenced” by the rapper on his upcoming album All Smiles, he added.

Rumors began in January 2020 and grew stronger after they were photographed on a date nine months later.

They first appeared together at the Met Gala in September 2021, and then again in October at Wizkid’s “Made for Lagos” concert in Los Angeles, where they were seen celebrating the rapper’s 33rd birthday.

The two have been friends since A(dollar)AP opened Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in the United States in 2013.

In 2013, Rihanna appeared in Rocky’s Fashion Killa music video, in which the two got up close and personal.

Rocky was dating Chanel Iman at the time, so any rumors of a relationship between the two were quickly debunked.

From July 2016 to August 2017, A(dollar)AP had a high-profile relationship with Kendall Jenner.

“Kendall got tired of playing games and sneaking around so they weren’t seen,” a source told The Sun after they split up.

He’s also been linked to her sister Kylie, according to reports.

From 2012 to 2014, the rapper dated model Chanel Iman, and later hooked up with Rita Ora, for whom he wrote lyrics dissing her in his song Better Things.

“Swear that b**** Rita Ora got a big mouth,” A(dollar)AP rapped.

In 2011, he dated rapper Iggy Azalea, who revealed at the time that she had the title of his mixtape Live.Love.A(dollar)AP tattooed on her fingers.

Rihanna’s dating history has been well-publicized over the years, with artists ranging from Drake to Travis Scott.

