Is Robin Roberts, the host of GMA, gay?

TELECASTER Robin Roberts has spent over 15 years as a co-anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Roberts, who has previously spoken out about her health issues, used her social media platform to publicly acknowledge her sexuality for the first time in 2013.

In a Facebook post in 2013, the GMA anchor acknowledged her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, while also revealing she was gay.

“I am grateful for my entire family, my long-time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together,” Roberts wrote in his New Year’s message.

Roberts also thanked her doctors and nurses for their support during her health struggles in the post.

The telecaster was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in 2012, which required a bone marrow transplant.

“I am at peace and full of joy and gratitude right now,” she wrote.

“I thank God, my doctors, and my nurses for my improved health.

Sally-Ann, my donor, has given me the gift of life, and I am grateful to her.

“I appreciate everyone’s prayers and good wishes for my recovery.

I give each of them back to you a hundred times over.

On this final Sunday of 2013, I invite you to consider what you are grateful for as well.”

During a pre-recorded interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 13, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood revealed he’s gay.

Underwood spoke with Roberts about his struggle with accepting himself in a very candid interview.

After overcoming a bout of depression, he told Robin that he is now the “happiest and healthiest” he’s ever been.

He even admitted at one point that he would rather die than admit he was gay.

In a piece that aired on GMA on Wednesday, April 13, Roberts reflected on her own coming-out after interviewing the former Bachelor.

“I’m even exhaling,” Roberts said on GMA after her interview with Underwood aired. “I know firsthand what it feels like to speak your truth and let everyone know beyond your family and friends.”

Roberts also gave Underwood some encouraging words from her mother after she came out.

“When I told my mother about my sexuality, that I’m gay, she said, ‘God loves you because of who He is, not because of anything you do or don’t do.'”

“It’s something that a lot of Christian gays struggle with.”

Underwood, a devout Christian, said he’d grown closer to God over the years.

