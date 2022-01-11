Is Robyn Brown’s Nanny Actually a Surrogate, According to ‘Sister Wives’ Fans?

Is Robyn Brown’s Nanny Actually a Surrogate? ‘Sister Wives’ Fan Theory: Is Robyn Brown’s Nanny Actually a Surrogate?

Sister Wives fans have proposed a theory that could alter the course of events.

Is it possible that Robyn Brown’s nanny is a surrogate, and that this is why Robyn and Kody have such stringent coronavirus (COVID-19) rules?

Christine chastised Kody on Sister Wives on December 26 for allowing Robyn to have a nanny while the rest of the family had to socially distance themselves.

Robyn and Kody had been very strict with the coronavirus rules for the family, so finding out that she had a nanny came as a surprise.

“Robyn and I have an employee,” Kody told the cameras.

She is referred to as a nanny by us.

She comes over and assists with the children’s care and education.”

“What is the nanny and her husband doing that allows them to come over?” Christine asks the cameras.

My daughters, on the other hand, are unable to see their siblings.

“How does the nanny work?” you might wonder.

Sister Wives fans have been speculating that the family might be expecting a new addition.

While some fans speculated that Robyn had a child, the most recent theory revolves around the nanny.

“Kody and Robyn’s ‘Nanny’ is actually their surrogate,” one Reddit user speculated.

That is why they are acting crazed about COVID and taking out loans.

Gabe brought up the subject of pregnancy for this reason.

Christine’s camel’s back was finally broken because of this.

“Many women do surrogacy for additional income, and their husbands don’t mind,” the fan continued.

Robyn had her heart set on a boy with brown hair.

“It’s just a hypothesis I’m working on.”

While most fans believe this Sister Wives fan theory is a little “out there,” they do agree that something is going on.

“I mean, we can all see something strange is going on,” one fan commented.

This is just a wild theory, but something is definitely wrong.”

According to one Reddit user, it’s a distinct possibility.

“I absolutely believe it,” they wrote.

Robyn, I believe, does not want to become pregnant again, but she always finds a way to keep Kody.”

“I love this theory,” another Sister Wives fan wrote.

It’s ludicrous, but it’s entirely feasible.

She snuck in…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.