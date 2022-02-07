Is Rue Dead? Here’s Why Fans Believe Zendaya’s Character is Narrating From Beyond the Grave in ‘Euphoria’

After more than two years, HBO has finally released Season 2 of Euphoria, and fans are just as enthralled as they were with Season 1.

One question, however, continues to occupy everyone’s mind.

Is Rue Bennett, the narrator of Euphoria, dead? If not, how does Zendaya’s character, Rue Bennett, know the details of every single situation with her friends?

For those unfamiliar with Sam Levinson’s series, Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate a world filled with drugs, sex, and extreme circumstances.

Rue falls into a life of drug use after her father dies, and she eventually ends up in rehab.

Rue makes it clear when she returns home from rehab that she has no intention of staying clean.

In Euphoria Season 2, Rue tries to keep her relapse a secret from her friends and family, but in episode 4, new friend Elliott (Dominic Fike) informs Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Rue’s relapse has rekindled their feud.

Rue’s character serves as the narrator in Season 2 of Euphoria.

Even if she isn’t present, she is aware of all of her friend’s problems.

Fans have wondered how Rue has such omniscient knowledge as a result of this detail.

Is it due to the fact that Rue has already passed away?

In Euphoria Season 2, the question of whether Rue is alive or dead, as well as how she seems to know everything about her friends, remains a hot topic.

Fans are baffled as to how the showrunners could possibly explain Rue’s access to all of her friends’ personal lives.

“The most interesting theory I heard was from a TikTok user who suggested that when Rue relapsed at the end of season 1, she overdosed and died,” one Redditor wrote.

There are several ‘dream-like’ shots in the season 2 premiere (the flashing light shots???) that could indicate that Rue is present spiritually but not physically, or that everything is simply playing out in her mind as she dies.”

