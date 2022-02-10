Is Ryan Ferguson in a Relationship on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33?

Is Ryan Ferguson dating someone on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33?

In the current season of CBS’s The Amazing Race, Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris are a fan favorite.

They are one of the final five teams in the competition, and despite a few setbacks, Ryan and Dusty have been frontrunners from the start.

As a result, fans are curious about the personal lives of The Amazing Race Season 33 contestants.

The Amazing Race Season 33 began filming in February.

Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris, who joined the team in 2020, have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

They finished second on the first leg, first on the second, and second again on the third.

The race was halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which brought everything to a screeching halt.

The remaining teams returned home, not to return until September.

19 months later, in the year 2021.

One of the lucky teams that was able to continue racing was Ryan and Dusty.

And it was obvious that they hadn’t slowed down.

During the fourth and fifth legs of Season 33 of The Amazing Race, Ryan and Dusty took first place.

They recovered from a few setbacks in the sixth leg due to uncooperative cheese to finish third.

Fans will have to watch to see if Ryan and Dusty can maintain their dominance until the end.

Dusty is currently married and had a baby during the shutdown, as fans are aware.

But what about his best friend and teammate, Ryan?

Ryan is dating Brigit Mahoney, a Fox meteorologist, according to his Instagram.

Since early 2019, the couple has been dating.

In the beginning of January,

In the year 2020, Mahoney shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

“Knew he was a keeper when he made us matching road trip tees on our first trip [laughing face emoji],” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

“Here’s to another year,” says the narrator.

If Ryan and Dusty win The Amazing Race Season 33, the couple will have even more reason to rejoice.

Ships are being sunk by the boys.

Ryan Ferguson discussed the production halt of The Amazing Race Season 33 in an interview with CBS News.

"I thought to myself, 'OK, this is going to be over in a…'

