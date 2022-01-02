Is Samantha Jones Returning in ‘And Just Like That…’ Episode 5?

Since its inception, the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, has been surrounded by controversy.

While Chris Noth’s sexual abuse scandal is currently the most pressing issue, fans of the original show have been worried for months about how the show would handle Samantha Jones’ absence.

While most viewers were satisfied with how the show explained the missing character, a recent episode suggests that Samantha and Carrie Bradshaw may be able to reconcile.

“Tragically Hip,” the fifth episode of And Just Like That…, was jam-packed with action.

Fans not only saw Miranda Hobbes hook up with Che Diaz, but they also saw Harry Goldenblatt and Charlotte York deal with some major news regarding their youngest child.

Carrie’s recovery from hip surgery was, however, the main focus of the episode.

While there was a lot going on, fans were focused on a brief text exchange between Carrie and Samantha Jones, who had been estranged for a long time.

Carrie texts Samantha about a story she shared on her podcast in the second half of the episode.

Carrie was taken aback when Samantha responded.

Fans believe it has implications for the series’ future.

The text conversation was brief, but fans believe it opens the possibility of Kim Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha Jones, or at the very least, a more significant reintegration of Samantha into the storyline.

Before the December 9 premiere of And Just Like That…, a source claimed there was room for Samantha to return in the show’s second, unconfirmed season.

Carrie and Samantha’s conversation appears to be leading the storyline in that direction, but real-life events may prevent it.

While “Tragically Hip” appears to be building toward a possible Carrie-Samantha reconciliation, it’s possible that fans will never see it happen.

Chris Noth’s sexual assault scandal, according to rumors, has put a halt to talks about a second season.

According to Us Magazine, which claims to have spoken to an insider, any discussions about season 2 of And Just Like That… were put on hold after Noth’s scandal.

It’s unclear whether this means a possible second season has been scrapped entirely.

Season 2 of HBO Max has not been discussed publicly.

Michael Patrick King has stated that he would be willing to return, though he has not confirmed this…

