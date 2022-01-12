Is Saturday Night Live on this week, and who will host it?

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE returns with new skits and a new host for the first time since Christmas.

After their last show, which featured a skeleton cast, pre-recorded skits, and flashbacks to older SNL episodes, the show went on hiatus for four weeks over the Christmas holiday.

This week’s episode of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, with musical guest Roddy Ricch.

The Golden Globe winner announced her SNL debut on Twitter on January 6th.

“I’m hosting @nbcsnl tonight.”

Please hold while I collect my limbs, as I’ve exploded from excitement and reasonable fear,” she explained.

DeBose rose to fame after appearing on So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, and she is now known for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s new musical West Side Story.

Although the award show was not televised and actors were unable to accept their awards in person, DeBose announced her win on Instagram.

“There is still work to be done, but having your work seen and acknowledged after you’ve worked so hard on a project–infused with blood, sweat, tears, and love–is always going to be special.”

Thank you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Roddy Ricch will also make his SNL debut just a month after releasing his most recent album, Live Life Fast.

After the December 18 episode, hosted by Paul Rudd, aired with a reduced crew, SNL will air live on January 15 with the full cast.

The SNL cast was forced to work with a skeleton crew last month as the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak spread across the United States.

Paul Rudd hosted the show, which featured a cameo appearance by Tom Hanks.

The majority of the skits were taped that morning or earlier in the week, and flashbacks from previous episodes were included.

One such episode was the 1990 global warming Christmas special, which featured Tom Hanks.

During the December show, Hanks said, “Thank you surviving crew members.”

“Tonight, everyone at Saturday Night Live planned to do our big Christmas show and induct a new member into our five-timer club, but Covid came early this year, so we don’t have an audience and we sent our cast and most of our crew home in the interest of safety, but I came here from California, and if you think I was going to fly 3,000 miles and not be on TV, you’ve got another thing…

