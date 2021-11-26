Is Saweetie dating Lil Baby?

After the pair were seen shopping together, rumors of rap star Saweetie and rapper Lil Baby dating began to circulate on social media.

It comes after the Tap In singer announced her official single status on Twitter.

This is what we know so far.

On November 25, 2021, the two rappers were spotted shopping together in New York, which sparked dating rumors.

The couple was spotted at the Chanel store, where they spent nearly $100,000, according to a source at Hollywood Unlocked.

According to the source, security footage of the two of them shopping exists.

The Icy Girl singer made her Saturday Night Live debut in New York and later performed at Powerhouse, where Lil Baby was also present.

Fans immediately assumed Lil Baby and Saweetie were dating, but the rapper quickly debunked the rumors.

“Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m Single!” Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, tweeted on November 25, 2021.

It comes after Saweetie revealed to her nearly 2 million followers that she is single in a tweet.

“I’m not married.

She wrote, “I’ve been through far too much betrayal and pain behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

“Presents don’t heal scars, and love isn’t real when it’s shared with other women.”

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and left with a deep sense of peace and freedom.”

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter of elevation,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

Saweetie was dating Migos rapper Quavo, but the couple split up in March 2021 after a physical altercation in an elevator.

Following their split, the Icy Girl singer was linked to NBA All-Star James Harden, who reportedly sent her $100,000 and a date request via CashApp.

She was also linked to actors Jack Harlow and Damson Idris from the film Snowfall.

Lil Baby had an on-again, off-again relationship with social media sensation Jayda Cheaves, but he has now confirmed he is single.

