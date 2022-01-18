Is ‘Scream’ 2022’s ‘Ready or Not’ Streaming?

Fans have been terrified for over 25 years that a certain iconic slasher would call and ask them what their favorite scary movie is.

Now, in 2022, the Scream movies will return with a new installment.

This time around, two new directors are behind the lens of the long-running horror series.

In fact, following their 2019 hit Ready or Not, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return with Scream 2022.

Is their previous film, however, available for viewing on the internet?

By the mid-1990s, slasher films had all but died (pun intended).

Films like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street kept audiences returning for more throughout the 1980s.

Craven’s return to the genre, just two years after properly ending Freddy Krueger’s cinematic reign of terror, reignited it.

Scream, released in 1996, provided a level of self-awareness that previous slashers lacked.

While the film is a straight-up horror classic, it also criticizes the genre for its numerous clichés.

By leaning into the absurdity of the genre, Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson resurrected the slasher film.

Scream became a box office smash as a result of this meta-commentary, with the first sequel following a year later.

Scream 4 was Craven’s final film before his death in 2015, so Scream 2022 is in new hands.

With One Simple Decision, Drew Barrymore Made “Scream” Iconic.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, thankfully, aren’t your average horror filmmakers.

With Ready or Not, the filmmakers demonstrated their ability to strike the perfect balance between horror and comedy.

That film, which stars Samara Weaving as a new bride in a deadly game of hide and seek, demonstrates that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett aspire to the same level of horror as Wes Craven’s Scream films.

And, no doubt, the success of Scream 2022 will pique fans’ interest in revisiting the film.

According to JustWatch.com, Ready or Not is not readily available on any major streaming services.

The movie can be rented on a variety of platforms, including Amazon and Apple.

Similarly, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s first feature, Devil’s Due, from 2014, is not available on Netflix.

Fans interested in learning more about their filmography can look for them in the horror anthologies Southbound and VHS, both of which are available on multiple streaming platforms.

Scream 2022 opened to more than (dollar)30 million in its first weekend,…

