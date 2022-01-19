Is She the One on ‘This Is Us’?

If you haven’t seen Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, don’t read any further.

Is Kevin Pearson reuniting with a former love interest?

Kevin (Justin Hartley) struggled as a new father to twins, co-parenting them with his ex, Madison (Caitlin Thompson), on Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, “Four Fathers,” while dipping his toe back into the world of The Man-ny, the TV sitcom that made him famous.

As he reintegrated into the Hollywood circuit amid preparations for the Man-ny reboot, a not-so-innocent encounter with his 25-year-old co-star at a bar during a cast hangout and a video of one of his kids taking their first steps gave him much-needed perspective on where he stood in his life compared to only a few years ago.

(Don’t worry, the recovering alcoholic will not be served alcohol.)

So, restless from the evening’s events, Kevin texted an unknown person, “You up?”

We’re assuming it was directed at his co-star, but this Kevin is a different Kevin.

He decided to call them after the other person replied almost instantly with a simple “Yes.”

Cassidy Sharp (played by Jennifer Morrison), a Marine veteran Kevin met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in season 4 and who also became good friends with Nicky, was on the other end of the line.

(Kevin and Cassidy also hooked up at one point, leading to many fan theories over the years that she might be the one Kevin ends up with.)

Cassidy asks as soon as she picks up the phone, “Why are you calling me in the middle of the night?”

“Because, despite having enough money to buy a large, fancy house, I’m sleeping on my sister’s couch.”

And because, Cassidy, I was about to call my 25-year-old co-star, who plays my stepdaughter, for a booty call, and you live across the country and were born before the year 2000, so I figured you were the better option.”

“You really know how to flatter a girl,” Cassidy responds with a chuckle.

This is Us is in its final season, so it’s a good time to watch it.

