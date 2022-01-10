Is [Spoiler] Really Dead on ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Is [Spoiler] Really Dead in ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

After faking his death and going into hiding, Dexter Morgan made a remarkable comeback.

Showtime’s revival of the hit 2006 series Dexter: New Blood revealed that he settled into Upstate New York as Jim Lindsay, where he built a normal life with a job and a girlfriend, police chief Angela Bishop.

However, old habits are hard to break.

The show ended on January 28th.

After discovering Dexter was a murderer, Harrison Morgan shot and killed him.

But is he really dead? Dexter has a history of faking his death.

The final episode of Dexter: New Blood, “Sins of the Father,” began with Dexter’s arrest for the murder of Matt Caldwell, the bad boy in Iron Lake who had killed five people with no repercussions.

He could face additional charges in Miami for the Bay Harbour Butcher murders.

Dexter murdered Officer Logan and escaped the jail, knowing he would face the death penalty in Florida.

He caught up with Harrison and told him they needed to leave town right away.

Harrison, on the other hand, came to a halt to inquire about the blood on his clothes.

When he found out what had happened to Officer Logan, he was devastated and threatened to shoot Dexter in an attempt to stop him.

Dexter knew Harrison deserved better, so he gave him the go-ahead to shoot him.

With the help of Angela Bishop, Harrison was able to flee Iron Lake after the shooting.

Michael C Hall Explains Why Dexter Finally Snapped in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Dexter may have survived the shooting, according to some fans.

In an interview, however, showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed Dexter’s death.

Phillips told Deadline, “I’ve got three words for you: Dexter is dead.”

“I’d never do something like that in front of a crowd.”

It would be unethical.

This is, without a doubt, Dexter’s final episode.

“Dexter is no longer alive.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he knew Dexter would die in the revival “early on” because there was little room for more story.

“I presented that to Michael [C Hall] and Showtime once I hired a writers room and asked for the best way to do this,” he explained.

“The audience owed it to us.”

Many people had a bad taste in their mouth at the end of Season 8…

