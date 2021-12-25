Is Taina Williams and G Herbo expecting a second child?

Is G Herbo’s and Taina Williams’ second child on the way?

G Herbo and his fiancee, Taina Williams, are expecting their second child, just seven months after welcoming their first child together.

The couple’s first child was born on May 27, 2021, and they announced their second pregnancy on December 24, just in time for Christmas.

In May of 2021, G Herbo and Taina Williams welcomed their son.

The rapper posted a black-and-white photo to his official Instagram page on the day of their son’s birth, with only the black and white heart emojis in the caption.

Williams shared a video on Instagram on December 24th of that year.

Williams flaunted a positive pregnancy test on Facetime and showed the results to her rap hitmaker fiance in the revealing post.

A sonogram of her and G Herbo’s unborn child was also included in the influencer’s post.

G Herbo is a rapper who was named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for music this year.

He was arrested alongside five other people for allegedly using stolen identifications to charge (dollar)1.5 million in services over a four-year period.

According to the Chicago Tribune, he was arrested on 14 counts of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Private jet trips, a vacation, limousine rides, and two designer puppies were among his defrauded gains.

The arrested group allegedly used stolen credit card information as well as other information obtained through the dark web.

G Herbo is said to have turned himself in, but has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He could spend up to six years in prison if convicted.

The rapper has previously been arrested for battery and carrying weapons.

Taina Williams has been dating G Herbo for two years, and she announced their relationship on Instagram on New Year’s Day of this year.

She is a model and ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and she is a micro influencer who works with a variety of brands.

G Herbo is already a father to his son, Yosohn Santana, with his ex-girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, despite the fact that she is pregnant with their second child.

Williams is Fabolous’s stepdaughter and Emily Bustamante’s daughter.

