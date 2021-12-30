Is Tariq Experiencing PTSD in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Is Tariq Dealing With PTSD in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2?

Since then, he’s witnessed the death of his twin sister, assassinated his father, betrayed his godfather, seen his mother imprisoned, and been separated from her once more.

It’s an understatement to say Tariq is dealing with a lot in Power Book II: Ghost.

Tariq’s mental state hasn’t gotten much attention, but could he be suffering from PTSD?

Even though he and Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) were responsible for the death of his professor Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus), Tariq began Season 2 by attempting to distance himself from the incident.

Despite his determination to continue his education while working for the Tejadas, his personal life became more complicated.

Tariq began frantically trying to gain custody of his sister Yasmine after his grandmother was arrested for a DUI.

However, just as things seemed to be going well for him, he was arrested for the murders of Jabari and NYPD Officer Ramirez.

Tariq will have to confront his own mental state now that he’s in jail.

It appears that Tariq will have to include bail money in his budget.

Tariq hadn’t had time to process his feelings since killing his father in Power’s final season, attempting to gain custody of his sister, losing his mother to the witness protection program, and everything else.

Rainey, on the other hand, claims that his character is dealing with a lot of issues behind the scenes.

“It’s getting a lot heavier now,” he told Express.

“For stuff like this, he doesn’t really have anyone on his side,” the actor added.

“I think he’s really dealing with it, and it’s weighing on him and in his head.”

He’s doing a good job dealing with it, I mean.

He’s staying strong and resilient, you know.”

Despite the fact that Tariq appears to be unaffected, Rainey believes Tariq’s mental state should be considered.

"Obviously, as a kid, the stuff isn't easy to…

