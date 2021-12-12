Is That Rachel Zegler Singing in ‘West Side Story’ by Steven Spielberg?

Is Rachel Zegler Really Singing in ‘West Side Story’ by Steven Spielberg?

Rachel Zegler, a newcomer to the show, plays Mara in West Side Story.

Is that really Zegler singing in this Broadway musical-turned-movie? Here’s what we know about this actor, who has been credited as an artist on songs like “I Feel Pretty.”

Zegler went from playing Princess Fiona in her high school’s Shrek: The Musical production to portraying Mara in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, and Ansel Elgort star in this film musical, which follows a similar plot to the original Broadway production.

The fact that this film features newcomer Zegler adds to its uniqueness.

In this 2021 remake, Zegler reprises his role as the lead in West Side Story and sings.

That’s her voice on the original motion picture soundtrack tracks “A Boy Like ThatI Have a Love” and “I Feel Pretty.”

“The music for the film adaptation was prerecorded and then dubbed over the on-screen performances,” according to Classic Music. This was a new process for Spielberg, who had previously shot films like Close Encounters and then handed them off to composer John Williams.

This isn’t the only song on Zegler’s Spotify page; the young actor frequently shares original songs with his fans.

“Let Me Try,” her first official release, has received thousands of plays on the music platform.

Zegler releases music on her YouTube channel in her spare time, and her cover of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born went viral.

The singer of “Balcony Scene (Tonight)” received praise for her acting abilities, winning the National Board Review award for Best Actress.

Zegler, on the other hand, sent a tape of herself singing “I Feel Pretty” when she first auditioned for West Side Story, and after several in-person auditions, she was cast in the lead role.

Spielberg stated, “I cast Rachel when she was 17.”

“When she got the part, she was a senior in high school.”

I couldn’t believe I found someone who could sing like that and looked the part of Mara on my first day of casting.”

He went on to say, “When she began singing live on that song, I just cried.”

“It’s not just me; it’s everyone.”

Tears have been shed.

It was amazing to see her do that.”

In addition, Zegler is expected to perform alongside Disney’s…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.