Is ‘The Bachelor’ on Tonight?’ Who Goes Home, and Other Season 26 Episode 2 Spoilers

Is ‘The Bachelor’ on tonight? When does it start, who goes home, and other Season 26 Episode 2 spoilers

Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season began in January.

3, 2022, and 22 women remain after eight different women were eliminated in the first episode.

So, as the season premieres tonight, what can fans of The Bachelor expect? Here’s everything you need to know, from the start time to the eliminations to spoilers.

[Warning: This article contains Jan.

Clayton Echard stars in the 10th season of ‘The Bachelor’ in 2022.]

The Bachelor airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC, and viewers can watch Clayton Echard go on his first group date with some of the ladies this season. According to ABC’s schedule, the episode will last two hours and one minute.

Those who do not have access to traditional cable can watch the episode on Hulu beginning Tuesday, January.

11

The following women were eliminated from the first Rose Ceremony of the season last week:

Salley Carson left as well, but on her own terms.

Salley accepted Clayton’s rose before the first official Rose Ceremony, but she felt her heart wasn’t in the right place.

She had been previously engaged and still felt conflicted about the situation’s poor outcome.

As a result, these ladies are vying for Clayton’s affections:

The Bachelor’s second episode features the season’s first official Group Date.

From the episode’s promos, we know Hilary Duff, a singer and actor, will appear.

“On the season’s first group date, celebrity guest Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party, but when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids, the others have strong feelings to share,” according to the official ABC description for the episode. Cassidy Timbrooks receives the Group Date Rose.

Clayton also goes on his first One-on-One Date in this episode of The Bachelor.

Susie Evans is Susie Evans, according to Reality Steve.

“As shown in the promo, they got to ride in a helicopter and then jump off a yacht,” the blogger wrote.

Susie was the lucky recipient of the rose.”

It wouldn’t be a Bachelor episode if nothing dramatic happened….

