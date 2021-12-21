Is ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ pre-empted for the holidays?

Is ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Pre-Empted Because of the Holidays?

If you’re a fan of The Bold and the Beautiful, you’re probably aware that the show is occasionally pre-empted.

Unfortunately, this week could be one of those times.

Everyone, including the networks, celebrates Christmas as a special time of year.

As a result, The Bold and the Beautiful may be pre-empted this week.

On February 9, 2021, The Bold and the Beautiful was pre-empted for the first time.

The popular soap opera was canceled at the time because Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial was underway.

As a result, no new episodes of the soap opera aired.

On that same day, a repeat of The Young and the Restless aired.

While fans were understandably upset, this isn’t the first time a soap opera has been canceled.

Because of the Olympics, Days of Our Lives was pre-empted, and General Hospital will be pre-empted due to the holidays.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful will be happy to hear some good news.

According to Soaps.com, the show will premiere a brand-new episode on December 24.

For the time and channel, check your local listings.

If you miss a first-run episode, you can always watch it on the Paramount Plus app.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful who enjoy drama can look forward to an episode chock-full of it, just in time for the holiday season.

Ridge will be hosting a Christmas celebration at his home at that time, and he’ll be talking about “family” and giving a touching speech to that effect,” according to Soaps.com.

“Hope spends Christmas alone with Deacon before joining Liam and the kids at Eric’s, where Ridge gives a touching speech about the holidays and family before gathering around the piano with Quinn, Brooke, Carter, Zende, Paris, Hope, and Liam to sing a traditional Christmas carol.”

Get ready for a Bandamp;B holiday full of family, fun, and foes when @CBS premieres The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Taylor makes an admission to Ridge as he unburdens his frustrations about Brooke. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/IW9gvqrkzTpic.twitter.com/33E6DMzgqB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 21, 2021