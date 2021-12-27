Is the Cambridge diet safe and what does it entail?

Because of its strict structure and low-calorie products, the Cambridge diet is popular among those looking to lose weight quickly.

Users consume shakes, soups, and bars that are custom-made for their weight loss goals.

The lowdown is as follows:

Dr. Alan Howard of Cambridge University developed the Cambridge diet in the 1970s, and it was first commercialized in the United States in 1980, then in the United Kingdom in 1984.

It entails followers purchasing a variety of meal-replacement products that are said to help them lose weight quickly.

Depending on your weight loss goal, users can choose from six flexible diet plans ranging from 415 calories to 1,500 calories or more per day.

The bars, soups, porridge, and shakes can be consumed alone or in combination with low-calorie regular meals.

Weekly costs range from £48.30 to £2.30 per meal for three meals, depending on your products.

The diet can only be started by contacting a Cambridge Weight Plan consultant, who will weigh and measure you to determine which program is right for you and provide you with the products you want.

Not only do you get the products from your consultant, but he or she also gives you advice and support as you progress through your diet and into maintenance.

The Cambridge products can be used on their own or in conjunction with regular meals to help you lose weight more gradually.

Many people believe the plan is only temporary because giving up regular meals in favor of a snack bar or a shake can be monotonous and socially isolating.

A very low calorie diet of 1,000 calories or less per day should not be followed for more than 12 weeks without interruption.

If you are eating less than 600 calories per day, you should seek medical advice, and your Cambridge consultant must follow certain protocols to ensure this is done.

Bad breath, a dry mouth, tiredness, dizziness, insomnia, nausea, and constipation are some of the initial side effects of cutting carbs and fiber.

Many people on very low calorie diets notice that they lose weight quickly and dramatically.

All of the meal replacements are nutritionally balanced, so you’ll likely get all of the vitamins and minerals you require, albeit not from real food.

The diet helped one woman lose seven stone who was a self-confessed crisp addict who “ate a multi-pack a day to deal with the loss of her mum.”

Another woman claimed that the diet helped her lose five dress sizes and that the program helped her lose a…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.