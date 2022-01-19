Is the CBS series Bull coming to a close?

Is Bull on CBS coming to a close?

After six seasons on the air, the TV show Bull is coming to an end due to the departure of one of its most prominent actors.

Bull premiered in September 2016 to rave reviews from fans.

Following Michael Weatherly’s announcement that he would be leaving the show, CBS announced that Bull would be cancelled.

During trials, Jason Bull, a human psychology expert, profiles witnesses and jurors.

The show debuted in 2016 and has since aired for five seasons before coming to an end with season six.

“With its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the network said in a statement. “Bull has established itself as a ratings winner for six seasons.”

CBS thanked the cast and crew for their dedication to the show, as well as the loyal fans who have invested in Bull.

“We… thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes full of the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite,” the statement continued.

The decision to end the show was influenced by Weatherly’s announcement that he would not be reprising his role as Dr.

“It’s been my privilege to play Dr.

After six seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to move on to new creative challenges and bring Jason Bull’s story to a close.

“It’s been a privilege to work with such a talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped to reimagine the legal drama.”

Keep an eye out for a big series finale…From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of the fans.

Our Bull family will always include you!”

Weatherly has left a television show for the second time, having left NCIS after 13 seasons in 2016.

In 2016, he told the Hollywood Reporter that he left the show because he needed a new challenge.

Weatherly said at the time, “I was burned out by NCIS.”

“It felt like a circle had gone all the way around, and I was really happy with the character’s resolution and my time on the show.”

Weatherly is currently without a CBS primetime show, marking the first time in nearly two decades that he hasn’t appeared on the network.

Bull is currently in its sixth season, with 12 episodes remaining before it concludes.

