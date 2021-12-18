Is the Dragon Reborn in ‘The Wheel of Time’ the Same Character as in the Books?

Is the Dragon Reborn in the TV Series the Same Character as in the Books from ‘The Wheel of Time’?

The Wheel of Time TV adaptation, produced by Prime Video, is currently working its way through the first few books in Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy series.

And in the most recent episode, a major reveal was made that is crucial to the overall plot.

The Dragon Reborn’s identity is finally revealed in The Wheel of Time Episode 7.

Is the person who claims the title in the TV show the same person who claims the title in the source material?

[Warning: This article contains The Wheel of Time Episode 7 spoilers.]

The Dragon Reborn is central to The Wheel of Time’s premise, whether it’s in the TV show or the books.

Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) arrives in the Two Rivers in search of the hero’s reincarnation who can stop the Dark One from rising.

Instead of just one, she discovers five children who could claim the title.

Throughout the first season, viewers are left wondering which of the characters holds the key to the world’s fate.

The answer was revealed in Episode 7.

So, who is the Amazon adaptation’s Dragon Reborn?

Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) is revealed to be the one Moiraine has been looking for in The Wheel of Time Episode 7.

Despite the fact that the TV show made it seem as if any of the Two Rivers kids could be the new Dragon, Rand makes a lot of sense.

Rand not only has a darker side, which made Moiraine wonder if Mat (Barney Harris) was the chosen one (Barney Harris), but his backstory explains why Loial (Hammed Animashaun) referred to him as an Aielman earlier in the series.

Tam (Michael McElhatton) isn’t Rand’s biological father, as it turns out.

He discovered him after a battle at Dragonmount, where Rand’s mother only managed to survive long enough to give birth to him.

Rand’s revelation not only answers one of the show’s most pressing questions, but it also clarifies one for fans: whether or not the series planned to follow the book’s Dragon Reborn.

