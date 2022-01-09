Is the film “Blindspotting” based on a true story?

Blindspotting, a popular Starz dramedy, is a spinoff series from the 2018 film of the same name.

The show follows the lives of two men who are trying to make their way through Oakland, California’s streets.

Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs of Hamilton fame co-wrote and starred in the film.

Collin, a convicted felon struggling to cope with his final three days of probation, was played by Diggs.

Miles, the main character, is played by Casal, and he tries his hardest to stay out of jail.

The actors claim that real-life experiences they shared as children inspired them to create Blindspotting.

They worked on the script for the film for more than a decade and had no intention of making it into a television series.

When Starz approached them about continuing the story where the movie left off, they agreed on one condition.

The series’ focus shifted, bringing to light what women in relationships with incarcerated men must endure in order to survive.

Fans of the show, now in its second season, frequently wonder if it is based on a true story.

Hello, and welcome to the ordeal.

On the @STARZ App, watch the series premiere of (hashtag)Blindspotting NOW! https:t.co7PqgJqBY8v

Collin is nearing the end of his probation when he witnesses a white cop shooting and killing an unarmed Black man.

Collin later stands with a gun pointed at a police officer, leaving the audience to wonder whether he will make a compassionate decision or fire the weapon.

Casal told Indiewire,

“My favorite aspect of the movie is that by the end, you’re rooting for an ex-con who has a gun on a cop.”

“It is a place that is so alive, and it has such an interesting perspective sort of woven into its history,” Diggs said, according to Bustle. He added that Oakland is an “intellectual hotbed, the birthplace of the Black Panther Party… all of these things are in the DNA of the place, and it comes through in everyday life if you pay attention to it.”

While Blindspotting is not based on a true story, Diggs admits that the characters and their stories are representative of the diverse group…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Welcome to the ordeal. Watch the series premiere of #Blindspotting NOW on the @STARZ App! https://t.co/7PqgJqBY8v — Blindspotting (@BlindspottingTV) June 11, 2021

“My favorite thing about the film is that at the end of the movie, an ex-con with a gun on a cop is who you’re rooting for.”