Is the film “Mayor of Kingstown” based on a true story?

Is ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Based on Fact?

Mayor of Kingstown, a Paramount(plus) crime drama starring Jeremy Renner as “Mayor” Mike McLusky, tackles a real issue in America: the prison system, but is it based on a true story? Yellowstone producer and creator Taylor Sheridan and co-creator Hugh Dillon could easily have pulled a true story from a prison town in America, but did they?

Mayor of Kingstown is not connected to the Dutton family drama series, unlike the Yellowstone prequel series 1883.

However, there are some similarities between the two shows behind the scenes.

Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown were both created by screenwriter, director, and actor Taylor Sheridan, with Yellowstone cast member Hugh Dillon (who plays Sheriff Donnie Haskell) co-creating the new Paramount(plus) crime drama.

Although Mayor of Kingstown is not based on a true story, co-creator Dillon’s hometown and experiences growing up in Kingston, Ontario served as inspiration.

Toronto, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec are both close by.

Kingston Penitentiary, Canada’s first federal prison, is located there.

Unlike the drama, however, the prison closed in 2013, making it the ideal location for the Mayor of Kingstown to be filmed.

Kingston is also home to Canada’s largest prison complex.

Similar to the Paramount(plus) crime drama, the prisons contribute significantly to the local economy with nine institutions in the Kingston area.

In an interview with Newsweek, co-creator Dillon talked about growing up in Kingston, where there were so many prisons.

“I grew up in a town with nine penitentiaries, a maximum, a medium, and a women’s [penitentiary], all of which were minimum security,” Dillon told the outlet.

“You know, when I was a kid, my mother was a teacher, my friend’s parents were prison guards, one was a warden, and other friends were convicts, and it was, you know, in this perfectly cultivated civilized world, there’s this brutality and these institutions,” she says.

When Dillon was a kid, he saw the guard towers and thought they looked like Disneyland; however, it was nothing like that.

Pete, you need to keep in mind how things operate in Kingstown.

“And as I got older, you see these things that happen in our society, from child killers to serial killers to murderers to whatever horrific thing we’re seeing in the news,” he continued.

“No matter where you are in the country,…”

