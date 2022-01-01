Is the Lanayru Desert in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ the Gerudo Desert?

Is the Lanayru Desert in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ the same as the Gerudo Desert?

During the Christmas season, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD attracted a large number of fans.

It establishes many different races and locations as the first game in the Zelda series.

However, some situations raise more questions than they answer.

The Lanayru Desert in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is similar to the Gerudo Desert, according to fans.

While the Legend of Zelda series spans hundreds, if not thousands, of years, the map of Hyrule in Breath of the Wild has remained relatively unchanged.

Death Mountain appears to be moving around Hyrule, but desert areas are usually west of Hyrule Castle.

While there is no traditional unified map in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, the Lanayru Desert is once again west of where Nintendo confirmed Hyrule would develop.

Lanayru Desert, on the other hand, appears to be a hostile environment.

Even the Ancient Robots were unable to survive after over-mining and destroying the land.

What kind of culture could a humanoid race form there?

Some fans believe that Groose from Skyloft founded the Gerudo Tribe and the Gerudo Desert in Skyward Sword.

Link’s Skyloft rival, Groose, is said to have founded the Gerudo Desert, according to legend.

“Groose can be seen flying to the Lanayru Desert on a Loftwing in the ending credits of Skyward Sword,” Zelda Dungeon explains the theory.

“In reality, the Gerudo Desert is the modern-day Lanayru Desert.”

Because of the Gerudo Dragonfly’s presence in the Lanayru Desert, we know this.”

The Gerudo Dragonfly carries the ‘Gerudo’ name before the tribe even existed, according to Zelda Dungeon.

“This dragonfly is the inspiration for the Gerudo race…

[Groose] would most likely name his tribe after a local creature.

Many African tribes are named after animals or insects, which corresponds to real-life culture.”

With Skyward Sword’s context clues, it seems reasonable to assume Lanayru Desert is the Gerudo Desert.

Nintendo has a history of revealing information about The Legend of Zelda series.

For years, the company teased the infamous Zelda Timeline before finally revealing it.

It seems on-brand for the game company to leave subtle tidbits of information in Skyward Sword and map consistency across the series.

There are only five shrines left in the Gerudo Desert.

