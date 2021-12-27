Is the movie “Blood and Water” based on a true story?

Is the film “Blood and Water” based on a true story?

Blood and Water is a Netflix original film about a teenage girl named Puleng (Ama Qamata) and her search for her missing sister.

Puleng’s older sister was abducted as a baby and forced into human trafficking.

After suspecting that one of their students, Fikile (Khosi Ngema), is her long-lost sister, she transferred to Parkhurst High School.

From beginning to end, the drama is a compelling watch.

Is the show, however, based on true events?

Blood and Water is unfortunately not based on a true story.

The plot, however, is based on a true story from South Africa.

The show, according to Radio Times, is eerily similar to the case of Miché Solomon, a Cape Town resident who attended Zwaanswyk High School.

Cassidy Nurse, a new student, started at the school in 2015.

Miché was taken aback by Cassidy’s resemblance to her.

So much so that the two looked almost identical.

Miché told the BBC in 2019 that she felt like she knew Cassidy before she met her: “I almost felt like I knew her.”

It was terrifying, and I couldn’t figure out why.”

Lavona Solomon was sentenced to ten years in prison for kidnapping a three-year-old baby in a Cape Town hospital.

In 1997, she adopted the baby and raised her as her own.

Miché found out that Cassidy, a high school friend, was her long-lost sister after 17 years.

The creators of Blood and Water have not confirmed that this event was the catalyst for the series.

However, the case and the plotline of the show are undeniably similar.

The truth will be revealed…BLOOD AND WATER S2 IS NOW ONLINE pic.twitter.comTkjAbOWNi2

Fans want to know if Blood and Water will return for a third season after the shocking Season 2 finale.

The season ended on a number of cliffhangers, leaving many unanswered questions for viewers.

Puleng is not only sister to Fikile, but he is also in danger.

Fikile’s mother, Nwabisa, is taken out of prison in the middle of the night after being arrested for human trafficking.

Lisbeth, KB’s mother, is revealed to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping.

Puleng discovered that Fikile’s kidnapper was KB’s mother.

Lisbeth wants to know who Puleng is and what her role is now that she’s back.

Isn’t that the case with Puleng…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.