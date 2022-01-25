Is the movie ‘The Cleaning Lady’ based on a novel?

Is ‘The Cleaning Lady’ a Novel?

The Cleaning Lady, FOX’s new crime drama, has had a strong start.

According to The Wrap, the show premiered in early January with a 0.5 rating and 3.6 million viewers, making it FOX’s highest-rated drama premiere in two years.

Many fans are enthralled by protagonist Thony De La Rosa’s compelling story, and some are curious as to where the show’s concept came from.

Is The Cleaning Lady a film adaptation of a book?

Thony (Elodie Yung) is a Cambodian doctor who relocates to the United States to enroll her dangerously ill 5-year-old son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle), in a bone marrow treatment program.

However, when Thony’s visa expires, she and Luca are stranded in Las Vegas.

In order to maintain a low profile, she moves in with her sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan) and works as a cleaner.

Thony’s routine job at a boxing club turns into a nightmare one night when he witnesses a mob murder by accident.

She offers to clean up the mess to save her own life.

Arman Morales (Adan Canto), one of the mob’s leaders, is so impressed with Thony’s work that he asks her to be the mob’s on-call cleaner.

He’ll help Thony find proper care for her son and keep her safe in exchange.

But can she keep her new job a secret and stay alive? Thony may be in more danger than she realizes.

The Cleaning Lady isn’t based on a book, but it was inspired by one.

The FOX series was adapted by Miranda Kwok from the 2017 Argentinian TV show La Chica Que Limpia, which means “The Girl Who Cleans.”

Except for the fact that the original follows a woman named Rosa, the two versions have very similar concepts.

Thony is a doctor who is living in the United States on an expired visa, according to FOX’s version.

In an interview with And Asian ahead of the premiere of The Cleaning Lady, Kwok revealed that the Argentinian show was brought to her attention by producer Shay Mitchell and Warner Brothers.

She liked the concept but changed the protagonist to a Southeast Asian.

“Warner Brothers completely embraced the idea; I pitched it to FOX, and they were completely on board with having a different kind of female lead and an Asian lead,” Kwok said.

Furthermore, Kwok believed it was critical to inform the…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

This is a story about an underdog and somebody who faces so many challenges and manages to defy all that and make her own rules. She’s not somebody who is going to be backed against the wall or pushed into a corner, she won’t take no for an answer, she’s going to create her own path and those are the themes that really spoke to me and inspired me to create this show.