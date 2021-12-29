Is Yellowstone a fictionalized version of a true story?

Is Yellowstone a true story or a fictionalized version of it?

At the end of season 4, Yellowstone on the Paramount Network was the most-watched drama on cable television.

The neo-western starring Taylor Sheridan averaged seven million viewers per episode on the same day it aired.

The total rises to 11 million when a week’s worth of delayed viewing is included.

That’s significantly more than most TV dramas.

Fans of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and the Yellowstone Ranch are clearly enamored with them.

As more people become aware of the series, they are curious as to whether it is entirely fictional or based on a true story.

Yellowstone is a fictional story about a sixth-generation rancher named John Dutton and his fight to save his family’s ranch.

This ranch, according to Yellowstone canon, is the largest in the United States.

The show’s creators are Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, who also co-created the show.

Sheridan is the showrunner and frequently writes and directs episodes for the series.

Despite the fact that Yellowstone is a work of fiction, Sheridan and Linson most likely based the Duttons’ story on true events.

The current real-life counterpart to the Dutton Ranch is the King Ranch in Texas.

With 825,000 acres, it is the nation’s largest ranch.

Texas ranching legend WT Waggoner may have been the inspiration for John Dutton and his ancestors because he owned the 525,000-acre North Texas Waggoner Ranch.

The Waggoner Ranch, founded in 1849, was America’s largest ranch for decades.

For several generations, the Waggoner family has owned the vast property.

It wasn’t sold until 2015, for $725 million, to Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Nuggets.

This gives Yellowstone enthusiasts an idea of how much Dutton’s land is worth.

The fourth season of Yellowstone was entirely filmed in Montana, in and around Missoula.

The 5,000-square-foot mansion at the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, is the inspiration for the fictional Dutton lodge.

Inside the main house, the great room, back porch, front porch, helipad, and kitchen were all used for filming.

On the outside, they filmed in the bunkhouse, barns, armory, cabins, corrals, and arena.

That property, on the other hand, isn’t just a set for Yellowstone.

The Chief Joseph Ranch is a working cattle ranch with a family residence at the lodge.

When Yellowstone National Park isn’t in use, the ranch is used as a vacation spot…

