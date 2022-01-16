Tobey Maguire’s Girlfriend: Is the ‘Spider-Man’ Star Dating Anyone Following His Divorce?

Tobey Maguire’s Girlfriend: Is the ‘Spider-Man’ Star Dating Anyone After His Divorce? Tobey Maguire’s Girlfriend: Is the ‘Spider-Man’ Star Dating Anyone After His Divorce?

Tobey Maguire may not appear to have played a leading role in a long time.

The Spider-Man actor took a break from acting after a flurry of appearances in several films in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Fans are ecstatic that he’s back.

So, what has Tobey Maguire been up to lately, and does he have a girlfriend at the moment? Fans are naturally interested in his personal life.

With roles in movies like The Great Gatsby, Wonder Boys, and The Boss Baby, Tobey Maguire has had a lot of success on the big screen.

But it is his performance as Peter Parker in the original live-action Spider-Man trilogy that stands out.

Tobey Maguire rose to prominence in Hollywood as a result of the original Spider-Man blockbusters.

Maguire also did voice work for several Spider-Man video games in addition to the film franchise.

During the early years of Spider-Man’s fame, Maguire dated his co-star Kirsten Dunst.

But it’s been quite some time since 2004.

Maguire’s fans want to know what he’s up to now and who he’s dating.

Fans of Tobey Maguire will be relieved to learn that he is in a happy, albeit quiet, relationship.

His girlfriend is a model.

Tatiana Dieteman is a lot younger than Maguire, who is 46 years old.

However, given the numerous reports of the two being at their happiest when they’re together, this doesn’t seem to matter or hold much weight.

In 2018, the couple met at a party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

For about a year, they’ve been dating.

The couple lives together, according to Distractify, and neither of them has a social media profile, preferring to keep to themselves.

The paparazzi have caught a glimpse of Maguire’s two children on a couple of family vacations.

Maguire, on the other hand, appears to be in love.

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly in 2020, Maguire’s children are also smitten with Dieteman.

So, what does Jennifer Meyer, Tobey Maguire’s ex, have to say about the situation? Does she have any thoughts on the couple’s two children or Maguire’s new girlfriend?

Following nine years of marriage, Maguire and Meyer announced their separation in 2016.

