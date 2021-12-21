Is the Twilight Bow the Best Bow in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’?

Link’s bow and arrows are one of the most important weapons in his arsenal.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, however, players can pick from dozens of bows.

The BOTW Twilight Bow is widely considered to be the best in Breath of the Wild, according to many fans.

It appears to be powerful based on its stats, but obtaining it necessitates a number of steps.

While players are likely to obtain their first bow from Bokoblins on the Great Plateau, Link can obtain more powerful weapons in Hyrule.

The BOTW Twilight Bow is a particularly effective weapon.

The Gamer reports that the bow has a specified attack power of 30 and a durability score of 100.

“It has an 8000-foot range.”

When compared to the original Bow of Lights’ range of 500, it’s clear that such things are truly impressive.”

While the bow has some impressive stats, especially when compared to story-driven endgame weapons, it is not indestructible like the Master Sword.

A powerful bow requires more.

It does not disappoint.

“The Twilight Bow comes with an unlimited supply of Light ammo and is without a doubt one of (if not the) best bows in the game,” The Gamer continues.

The BOTWTwilight Bow’s high stats and unlimited ammo make it well worth the tasks required to obtain it.

By using the Amiibo Rune and the Super Smash Bros., Breath of the Wild players can get a chance to spawn in the BOTW Twilight Bow at random.

Princess Zelda amiibo

This Zelda is based on the character from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

Nintendo, on the other hand, didn’t want players to rush in with such a powerful weapon right away.

Before one of the Divine Beasts (Vah Ruta, Vah Medoh, Vah Naboris, or Vah Rudania) can spawn, players must completely free it.

Even after all of the requirements for getting the best bow have been met, there is still work to be done.

The BOTW Twilight Bow has a 2% chance of spawning in Breath of the Wild, according to fans.

However, obtaining it with such low odds can be a pain.

Unfortunately, sifting through chests is the only way to locate the Twilight Princess bow.

The item’s power and story, on the other hand, provide ample motivation.

Princess Zelda, on the other hand, rarely engages in combat.