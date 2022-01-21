Is there a child between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra?

Is there a baby between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra?

PRIYanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018 and have since become one of Hollywood’s most famous couples.

In January 2022, the couple shared some unexpected family news with their fans.

On January 21, 2022, the couple announced that they had welcomed a child via surrogacy.

On his Instagram story, Jonas wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“As we focus on our family, we respectfully request privacy during this special time.”

Jonas thanked his fans for respecting the couple’s privacy as they bond with their newborn on his Instagram Story.

