Is there a Coca-Cola with garlic?

OVER THE YEARS, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY has been known for releasing unique flavors, some of which have become fan favorites while others have been phased out.

Pictures of a garlic Coca-Cola can have been circulating on the internet since 2014, and soda drinkers have long wondered if it is real.

Garlic Coca-Cola is a fake to some extent, but there have been reports of companies attempting to replicate the flavor.

An image of a purple Coca-Cola Garlic can began circulating on the internet in 2014 and has since gone viral several times, but there is currently no such thing.

While the fictional garlic Coca-Cola may exist, Food and Wine reported in 2015 that a garlic-flavored cola drink called Takkola was popular in Japan.

According to the company’s website, there are eight main flavors available in the United States, despite the fact that there are hundreds of flavors available around the world.

These are some of the flavors:

Dark blend, vanilla, caramel, dark blend zero sugar, and vanilla zero sugar are among the coffee flavors available from Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola’s history dates back to May 8, 1886, when the company was founded.

Dr. John Stith Pemberton, the company’s founder, was on a mission to develop a new alcoholic medicine, but after the temperance movement of 1886 – a social movement against the sale and consumption of alcohol – Pemberton began developing non-alcoholic versions of the French Wine Coca.

He later developed a syrup that used carbonated water instead of wine and marketed it as a fountain drink rather than medicine.

While Pemberton is the company’s founder, it now has thousands of shareholders and investors all over the world.

