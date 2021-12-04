Is there a COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory on ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Fans of Days of Our Lives have been wondering about the show’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Days fans have been wondering about the fate of their own actors since General Hospital star Steve Burton was fired from the show he had worked on for 30 years (on and off).

Is the cast of the soap required to be vaccinated? You might be surprised by the answer.

Days of Our Lives actors only waded into the COVID-19 debate once, despite the trend of many soap stars doing so.

That happened when Bonnie’s actress, Judi Evans, spoke out about the vaccine debate.

Another perspective….hospitals are overflowing with mostly unvaccinated patients, right? Who will fight for the heart attack, stroke, and accident victims who will be turned away or not treated in time due to the hospital’s overcrowding?

When a fan questioned her stance, the Days of Our Lives actress revealed that she had COVID and that the vaccine’s benefits far outweighed the risks.

“Medically, we are so advanced,” she said.

“Having had a bad experience with Covid, it was definitely worth the risk.”

What’s up with people taking Ivermectin for cattle instead of the vaccine? It hasn’t even been tested.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported in October 2020 that Days of Our Lives had to halt production after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

Filming was halted for two weeks while the cast member — whose identity was not revealed — recovered, according to the outlet.

Quarantine was also required for the rest of the cast.

Days didn’t have to worry about falling behind in production, which was good news.

That’s because they already had a large number of episodes “in the bag.”

“Days of Our Lives” filming resumed on September 1.

According to the outlet, “it was the last of the four broadcast daytime soaps to turn the cameras back on on January 1, making it the last of the four broadcast daytime soaps to turn the cameras back on.”

“In part, this was due to Days’…

