Is a Doja Cat eyeshadow palette available?

Is there an eyeshadow palette featuring Doja Cat?

Doja Cat, a GRAMMY-nominated singer, has made a foray into the world of beauty.

Doja Cat has recently joined the ranks of other makeup artists.

In September 2021, Doja collaborated with BH Cosmetics to create an eyeshadow palette, which was revealed at the time.

Her first makeup collection was released on September 25, 2021.

“Everything is beautifully intertwined and connected down to every last detail,” Yannis Rodocanachi, the brand’s CEO, told Allure.

“To be consistent with what she’s putting out musically with [‘Planet Her,’] we created our packaging together with glamorous gold foil and psychedelic mushrooms.”

The Mega Shadow Palette is a 36-color eyeshadow palette with 36 different shades.

Doja explained, “I wanted it to feel like we were out in the middle of nowhere.”

“It’s all about discovering and exploring the various tones of nature.”

The eyeshadow palette’s color scheme is earthy brights.

Doja spoke with Allure about her makeup journey and how she’s grown as a result of her past mistakes.

“I thought it was cute,” she explained, “but it wasn’t.”

“But the thing is, I was feeling lovely, and I’d started to become more aware of my features.”

The eyeshadow palette can be purchased directly from BH Cosmetics or at Ulta Beauty.

As of December 22, 2021, Ulta Beauty has it listed for (dollar)36, and BH Cosmetics has it listed for (dollar)25.

Doja revealed that her eyeliner is so important to her that her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, does her entire face except her eyeliner.

She explained, “When it comes to making those pigments pop out as much as possible, I’m a stickler.”

In addition to the eyeshadow palette, Doja and BH Cosmetics collaborated on an eyeliner.

Goddess Calligraphy Eyeliner is available from both the makeup site and Ulta for (dollar)11.

Eyeliner comes in three colors: black, green, and white.

