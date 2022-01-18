Is there a follow-up to How I Met Your Father?

Is there a sequel to How I Met Your Father?

Fans have been wondering if the new HULU sitcom How I Met Your Father is related to CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, which premiered on January 18, 2022.

Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, and Alyson Hannigan starred in the former sitcom, which aired from 2005 to 2014.

The film How I Met Your Father tells the story of Sophie’s first meeting with her son’s father, transporting viewers back to a time when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends were figuring out who they were and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

How I Met Your Father is a “stand-alone sequel” to the previous show, which lasted nine seasons, according to showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker.

The show also features a stellar cast, which includes:

The first season is expected to have ten episodes.

How I Met Your Father is a Hulu original series that premiered in January 2022 and is only available on Hulu.

Hulu offers monthly plans ranging from (dollar)6.99 to (dollar)12.99, with yearly plans starting at (dollar)69.99.

Starting at (dollar)69.99 per month, the streaming service also offers a bundle that includes Hulu (plus) Live TV, Disney(plus), and ESPN(plus).

How I Met Your Father is a reimagined version of the popular series that includes some elements from the original but is not a reboot.

Fans of HIMYM will recognize the apartment featured in HIMYF, as well as other easter eggs hidden throughout.

“You’re well aware that the standard is high.

[…]

“You can feel the pressure,” Berger told NBC News.

“We want to do it right if we’re going to do this,” she added.

“Can you tell me how we can make this new and exciting?”

“We’re not trying to reboot and re-create,” Duff, who is also a producer on the show, told the publication.

“Some key elements of the [original]show that made people fall in love with it are being borrowed by us.”

Lowell went on to say that one of the reasons he’s looking forward to the show is that it’s not a reboot.

“I’m not under any pressure to be the new Barney, Robin, or Ted.”

To impose that on us, I believe, would be disastrous for everyone,” he said.

“I believe what the writers did brilliantly here was to allow us to live in the same world without feeling trapped by it.

As a result, you’ll have plenty of room for us to develop our own personalities, because…

