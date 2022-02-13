Is there a Hillary Clinton tattoo on Pete Davidson’s body?

Pete Davidson is a comedian best known for his Saturday Night Live skits and comedic films in Hollywood.

Despite his image being associated with a large number of tattoos, the 28-year-old started removing them in 2021.

Pete Davidson shared a photo of his latest tattoo at the time, a portrait of Hillary Clinton, in 2017.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” he captioned his Instagram post at the time, even though he no longer has one.

“Thanks for being such a bad**s and one of the strongest people in the universe,” he continued.

“Thanks, @petedavidson,” Clinton tweeted in response to his ink later.

This makes the fact that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years a lot less awkward.”

“On the other hand, I’m honored.”

She went on to say, “Merry Christmas, my friend.”

Pete Davidson had around 104 tattoos at one point, according to Body Art Guru.

It’s unclear how many the comedian currently has now that he’s started removing his tattoos with a laser.

A shark on his chest, the Verrazano Bridge near his left shoulder, the solar system on his left forearm, a firefighter on his left upper arm, and a Game of Thrones tattoo on his right arm are among his notable tattoos.

Pete discussed getting some of his tattoos removed with television personality Seth Meyers in 2021, saying, “Before [the doctor]goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not.”

“So I’ll be sitting there all high off the [nitrous oxide], and then all of a sudden I’ll hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And then I have to sit there and be like, “No, Dr G,” he continued.

Pete claimed he wanted to get rid of his tattoos because they take too long to cover up in a makeup chair while filming.

“I honestly never thought I would get the opportunity to act and I love it a lot,” he told Meyers of his willingness to sacrifice his body art for future movie roles.

“You have to get there three hours early to cover all your tattoos,” Pete said at the time, adding, “for some reason, people in movies don’t have tattoos that much.”

Pete believes that by the time he reaches the age of 30, he will have removed all of his tattoos.

Pete Davidson has appeared in a number of Hollywood productions since his debut on Saturday Night Live in 2014.

He played himself in the film… in 2020.

