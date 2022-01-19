Is there an imagination library at Dolly Parton’s house?

Dolly Parton, a Grammy Award winner and philanthropist, founded the Imagination Library in 1995 to give children free books.

The non-profit has now distributed over one million books to readers all over the world.

Dolly Parton, 76, founded the Imagination Library, a nonprofit that provides books to children aged 5 and under.

Since its inception in 1995, the organization has been sending books to children all over the world until they reach the age of 18.

If a parent wants to sign up a child, they can enter their address to see if they live in a program-shipping area.

The Imagination Library ships to the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and Canada.

It is completely free, and if a child enrolls at birth, he or she will receive 60 books by the time they reach the program’s maximum age.

Every year, two bilingual books in both English and Spanish are sent to each child, according to the Imagination Library website.

The site lists the books that were sent to each child born during the year, though the list varies by country.

I Love You, Spot by Eric Hill was the last book given to children born in 2021 in the United States, while Good Night, Gorilla by Peggy Rathmann was given to children born in 2020.

Since its inception in 2003, the Imagination Library foundation has distributed over 172.7 million books to children, as of December 2021.

For her significant philanthropic efforts, Dolly Parton was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2021.

“At (Parton’s) core, she is the definition of a humanitarian,” her goddaughter Miley Cyrus wrote in a tribute.

“(Dolly) recognizes how influential her choices will be as one of country music’s most iconic and powerful voices, and she leaves no one behind,” Cyrus added.

“Dolly has worked tirelessly to promote the queer community, and her Imagination Library has millions of books for children.

(Dolly’s only love other than glitter is children.)

The Imagination Library has conducted 20 years of research in the United States and abroad to determine the impact of the foundation on young readers.

The Dollywood Foundation conducted research and discovered that sending free books to children creates a positive environment for young readers.

“The results of the DPIL (Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library) research show that the program is extremely popular in the communities where it is implemented, and that it has the potential to promote changes in home literacy environments, children’s attitudes toward reading, and early literacy skills.”

Apart from Dolly Parton’s sway over young readers,

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.