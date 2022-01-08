Is There a Love Affair Between Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly?

Was there an affair between Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly?

Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly were Hollywood royalty in the 1950s.

Both have won Oscars and have attended high-profile events.

They also developed a close friendship, which was strengthened by their collaboration on Kelly’s final film, High Society.

However, according to Sinatra’s former valet, they may have shared more than just a friendship.

As a romantic gesture, Sinatra flew to Kenya when he and Ava Gardner were newly married.

On a safari, she was filming Mogambo, a film about a love triangle involving herself, Kelly, and Clark Gable.

The cast and crew shared a tent during filming, allowing Sinatra and Gardner to air their tumultuous relationship.

The arguing, drinking, and sex shocked Kelly at first.

According to Vanity Fair, Kelly told a friend, “Ava is such a mess it’s unbelievable.”

She also wrote a letter, implying that she wasn’t a big fan of Sinatra.

He was known for his outbursts, especially when he’d had too much to drink.

According to the Independent, she wrote, “Frank left Friday, so maybe things will get easier.”

As the shoot progressed, Kelly joined in on the fun, though she “usually ended up turning pink and running into the bushes to vomit” after a few drinks. She also reportedly began an affair with Gable.

Kelly starred alongside Sinatra in her final film, High Society, a few years later.

He portrays a reporter in the film, one of three men vying for Kelly’s attention.

Kelly retired from acting after marrying Prince Ranier III of Monaco.

Her feelings for Sinatra had clearly softened by this point.

Her friendship with Frank Sinatra remained strong even after she left Hollywood.

Sinatra was a frequent visitor at the palace in Monaco, according to Kelly’s son, Prince Albert.

George Jones, Sinatra’s long-serving valet, revealed more about their relationship.

Jones told CBS News that Sinatra “dated a number of lovely ladies.”

“They were all very well taken care of.”

Jones responded, “He did a movie with her and he dated her, but I don’t know,” when asked if Sinatra and Kelly had a romantic relationship.

He claims that any potential romance ended when Kelly married Prince Ranier III, and that he only visited Monaco on friendly visits to support her charitable work.

“Prince Ranier was also a close friend of his,” says the narrator.

In 1982, one year after Kelly’s death, Sinatra…

