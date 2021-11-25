Is There a New Episode of ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Tonight, Nov.

The Blacklist fans were shocked to learn that Megan Boone, the show’s star, and creator Jon Bokenkamp would not be returning for season 9.

There are still many unanswered questions about the show’s future.

The lives of the FBI task force were in shambles when Season 9 Episode 5 of The Blacklist ended.

Fans will have to wait a long time to find out what happens next, unfortunately.

The Blacklist returns on Thursdays at 8 p.m. with new episodes.

EST on NBC, but the show is currently on hiatus due to the holidays.

On November 5th, the fifth and final episode of the series aired.

Number eighteen.

Cooper is still trying to solve a dark mystery involving his wife’s ex-lover’s murder.

Park has a breakdown in front of Ressler, and Dembe and Red are having relationship problems.

Fans will have to wait a few weeks to find out what happens next to their favorite characters.

Season 9 of The Blacklist is set to premiere in December.

Episode 6 of season 9 is titled “Dr.

Ph.D. Roberta Sand

It’s difficult not to notice how few promos for The Blacklist Season 9 have been released by NBC.

The episode title suggests that the FBI’s new target will be a smart female blacklister, but there’s not much more to say.

The official Twitter account for The Blacklist is also devoid of information.

Fans can, however, expect the appearance of a new criminal.

Cooper’s mysterious memory loss, as well as the death of his former neighbor, will most likely be continued in Episode 6.

The new season of The Blacklist is already generating mixed reactions.

Red’s first season without Liz has a few fans who are enjoying it.

However, Red and Dembe’s relationship is still strained.

Red has a new bodyguard, and Dembe has joined the FBI, ruffling a few feathers.

However, it’s possible that the conflict between them will be resolved in later episodes of The Blacklist Season 9.

With all of the recent changes to The Blacklist, many fans are concerned that their favorite characters will be killed off.

Fortunately, it appears that the remaining members of The Blacklist’s original cast will remain on the show.

Hisham Tawfiq, Amir Arison, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, and James Spader all appear to be committed to the long haul.

The show’s renewal for season 10 has yet to be confirmed by NBC.

The show has a loyal following and consistently good ratings…

